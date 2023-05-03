Montreal's Coronation School prepares for King's big day

As preparations are underway for the King's coronation, students at one Montreal elementary school have a special day connection to the day. And until recently, few even knew.

"It goes to show you keep on learning," said Rhealyne Estero, who graduated from Coronation Elementary School in Cote-des-Neiges in 2005 and now works as a support teacher. Estero admits she didn't know about the origin of the school's name.

In 1953, schools across Montreal celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s coronation. According to the English Montreal School Board, it coincided with the opening of a new school, so they called it Coronation School. A fact teachers are now sharing with students.

"So whenever we say 'coronation' now, they think about celebration. So now when we say, 'Which school do you go to?' they say, 'We go to a school where we celebrate things.' 'So it was nice to relate those two things together," said Estero.

Older students said it’s personalized this weekend’s festivities, and made them even more excited to watch.

"Even if I have to wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning, oh well, I really am excited," said Grade 5 student Aleeya Flemming. "I would do anything to watch it."

"It’s pretty cool," added student Jaheal Murray. "Not everybody gets to be a king."