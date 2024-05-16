Montreal's College Ahuntsic to reopen on Friday after cyber attack alert

Collège Ahuntsic, in Montreal, will resume its activities on Friday after being forced to close its doors on Thursday due to a "potential cyberattack".

"All computer systems are back to normal following the cyber-attack alert that forced the closure of the college," read a statement on the college's website on Thursday evening.

The college added details of the school calendar and exam week.

Earlier on Thursday, the college's management said on its Facebook page that all regular teaching and continuing education activities had been postponed.

Staff, with the exception of security, maintenance and IT employees, were not required to work.

Management had also asked the entire college community not to use the workstations and laptops provided by the school.

On Wednesday evening, an initial message issued by the college indicated that all internal IT systems had been shut down "as a precautionary measure."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2024.