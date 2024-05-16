MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's College Ahuntsic to reopen on Friday after cyber attack alert

    A man uses a computer keyboard. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press) A man uses a computer keyboard. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Collège Ahuntsic, in Montreal, will resume its activities on Friday after being forced to close its doors on Thursday due to a "potential cyberattack".

    "All computer systems are back to normal following the cyber-attack alert that forced the closure of the college," read a statement on the college's website on Thursday evening.

    The college added details of the school calendar and exam week.

    Earlier on Thursday, the college's management said on its Facebook page that all regular teaching and continuing education activities had been postponed.

    Staff, with the exception of security, maintenance and IT employees, were not required to work.

    Management had also asked the entire college community not to use the workstations and laptops provided by the school.

    On Wednesday evening, an initial message issued by the college indicated that all internal IT systems had been shut down "as a precautionary measure."

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News