Montreal's Charlotte Cardin to perform at the Junos, nominated for 6 awards

Charlotte Cardin doesn't need to explain why she's beaming as she sits at the piano in her Montreal studio just before the Juno Awards.

There's plenty to smile about these days with her six nominations at Canada's most prestigious music awards this weekend, including artist of the year and single of the year for her song, "Meaningless."

Her other nominations include album of the year and pop album of the year for "Phoenix," fan choice and music video of the year for "Meaningless."

This puts her ahead of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, who each have five nominations.

"I always try to understand it," said the singer. "It's rare that female artists from Quebec receive so many nominations and get this platform across Canada."

In 2021, Cardin's debut album, "Phoenix," made her the first Canadian female artist to spend two weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Billboard album chart since famed Quebec diva Celine Dion did so in September 2016.

"When I was three years old, I was trying to sing like Celine Dion, to imitate her," says the 27-year-old. "She's really been my biggest idol throughout my life. So, it's crazy to see that we have some milestones in common."

Cardin began her career in the music industry in 2013 after landing in the top four of Quebec singing competition, "La Voix."

She gave up modelling, a career she has had since the age of 15, to dedicate her life to being a singer.

She was first nominated for a Juno four years ago as a breakthrough artist.

Now, most of her 2022 international tour is sold out.

"It makes me so proud to be representing a female project from Quebec, but in English," she said. "It's a bit taboo and I understand why."

Sunday, she will perform at the Junos, which will be broadcast live from the Budweiser stage in Toronto, with actor Simu Liu as host.

Oher performers include Arcade Fire, Mustafa and Avril Lavigne.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2022.