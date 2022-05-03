Montreal's Champlain Bridge to be lit up bleu-blanc-rouge for Guy Lafleur

The Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge will be lit up Tuesday evening in the colours of the Montreal Canadiens to honour Guy Lafleur.

A national funeral for the Habs legend will be held Tuesday in Montreal.

The bridge, which spans from Montreal to the South Shore, will be lit up from sunset until 10 p.m. to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer.

After 10 p.m., the bridge's lighting will return to blue-green illumination, because it reduces the risk of disorientation for migrating birds.