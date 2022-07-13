Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ

Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.

On June 24, a barbeque was held outside Greenz Restaurant in Lachine to raise funds for the Spice Island Cultural Festival in July.

According to attendees, everything was going according to plan until police showed up around 8:30 p.m.

"We were caught by surprise," said Gemme Raeburn-Baynes, president of the Playmas Montreal Cultural Association.

What was most shocking, she said, was just how many officers turned up. Officers with the Quebec provincial police (SQ) and the RCMP were there, as well as members of the Eclipse squad, which focuses on organized crime in Montreal.

To Fo Niemi, executive director of the Centre for Research Action of Race Relations (CRARR), having so many officers respond to a noise complaint was unusual.

"I've never seen the RCMP, the SQ, and the eclipse squad coming over a noise complaint, at a party," he said.

The community wants to know why so many resources were called. They've written a letter to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and opposition leader Aref Salem, and are also seeking a meeting with the head of Montreal police (SPVM).

"It's not a good image for our business, 15 police cars parked in front of my restaurant. A lot of customers had left," said Greenz Restaurant owner Leon Charles.

Montreal police acknowledged there was a noise complaint on June 24. They said no fines were issued.

In a statement, police said officers from the Eclipse unit -- accompanied by those from the SQ and the RCMP -- conduct sporadic visits to bars and restaurants in the city.

They say the Eclipse unit collects information, increases police visibility and, by extension, increases the public's sense of security.

But Fo Niemi says this only hurts the relationship between police and communities.

"Incidents like this certainly don't help. As a matter of fact, they compromise all messages on the part of the police and the part of the city administration," he said.

Meanwhile, the Plante administration says it will ask Montreal police to meet with the festival organizers, and the mayor's team assures it will follow up on the file.