MONTREAL -- After a statement-making win over a former-No. 1 in the world at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, Montreal's young phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to book his place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime dominated the battered and repaired 33-year-old Andy Murray in straight sets in the second round Thursday and is set to play French southpaw Clorentin Moutet (ranked No. 78) Saturday at 3 p.m.

Auger-Aliassime is ranked 21 in the world (seeded 15th at the US Open) and never allowed Murray to break his serve Thursday. His win percentage while serving is a stellar 75 per cent (third among players in the field), and his forehand devastated Murray, who is coming off hip surgery and far from the player who won the US Open in 2012.

Now Auger-Aliassime must go from veteran to youngster when he faces 21-year-old Moutet.

Auger-Aliassime's coach Guillaume Marx called Moutet "a crafty player," adding that he has "good hands, (a) pretty good serve for his height (5'9"), good speed... It's a tricky match."

Moutet is ranked 77 in the world.

OTHER CANADIANS IN ACTION

After a surprising upset over No. 18 ranked fellow Canuck Milos Raonic, unseeded Vasek Pospisil will take on Spain's eight-seed Roberto Bautista Agut at the Louis Armstrong Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m.

The 30-year-old world No. 94 Pospisil from Vernon, BC is in the third round of the US Open for the first time in his career and has a chance to jumpstart his career after it stalled due to back surgery in January 2019.

The 6'4" right hander's best-ever Grand Slam finish was at Wimbledon in 2015 when he made it to the quarter finals.

After coming from behind to advance to the fourth round on the singles side, Denis Shapovalov will team up with partner Rohan Bopanna from India in doubles action and play Germans Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies this afternoon.