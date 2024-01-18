Montreal's Auger-Aliassime moves into third round at Australian Open

MONTREAL
    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after defeating Hugo Grenier of France in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Louise Delmotte Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after defeating Hugo Grenier of France in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Louise Delmotte
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Hugo Grenier of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

    The Canadian landed 72 per cent of his first serves, compared to Grenier's 59 per cent, in a match that lasted two hours 56 minutes.

    "It was a positive win overall today," Auger-Aliassime said. "Hopefully I can keep going."

    Auger-Aliassime also fended off eight of 11 breakpoint attempts while converting eight of his 20 opportunities.

    Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded 27th in Melbourne, will next face the winner of a match between world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

    The Canadian opened the Grand Slam tournament with a five-set win over Austria's Dominic Thiem in a match that lasted nearly five hours.

    "Things will get tougher and tougher as the tournament goes on," Auger-Aliassime said. "But I feel good with my game and I feel like the work that we've done is paying off.

    "I think the wheels are in the right direction so I need to stay focused, stay consistent and hopefully keep winning some matches."

    In women's doubles, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Montreal's Erin Routliffe defeated American Ashlyn Krueger and Czechia's Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 7-5 in their opening match on Thursday.

    Dabrowski and Routliffe, the reigning U.S. Open champions, will face Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova in the next round.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 18, 2024.

