Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys

Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'

She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.

"To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.

"I love our community."

Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win.

Another win for Nézet-Séguin

Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin also scored on Sunday night, winning Best Opera Recording for "Blanchard: Champion."

It's the Metropolitan Opera director's fourth Grammy.

He thanked composer Terence Blanchard in his speech, calling him one of the voices of our time.

Russell and Nézet-Séguin are among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and William Shatner.

With files from The Canadian Press.