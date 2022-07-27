Montreal's 311 phone line is out of service, city says

The City of Montreal says its 311 phone line is temporarily down due to "technical difficulties" Wednesday.

The city said in a tweet the outage is affecting the call centre of Espace pour la Vie, the courthouse and the taxi office.

In the interim, the public can fill out an online form to reach city staff who usually receive 311 calls.

Panne de la ligne 311 - Nous éprouvons présentement des difficultés techniques sur la ligne téléphonique 311. Merci d'utiliser ce formulaire pour nous joindre.



» https://t.co/3oG3HAagwg — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) July 27, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated.