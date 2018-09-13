

CTV Montreal





A middle-aged man was stabbed to death in the Ville-Marie borough on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. at the corner of La Belle and Viger streets.

Police arrived on scene to find him lying on the side of the road with a serious stab wound.

The suspect fled the scene, but later in the day a 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

The SPVM has yet to establish any possible link between the suspect and still-unidentified victim.

The stabbing was Montreal’s 20th homicide of the year.