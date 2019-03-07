Name of the event: Montreal’s 18th Brain Tumour Walk 2019

Date, Time & Address of the event: June 9th 2019, 8:30am-12:00pm, Parc Angrignon

A short description of the event: Whether you've just begun your journey with a brain tumour, you're celebrating as a survivor, or you have lost someone close to you, you're invited to be a part of the movement to end brain tumours. Walk to raise funds to support your brain tumour community. These funds go towards life-changing research, support programs, information, advocacy, awareness, and HOPE.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada

Téléphone / Phone : (438) 622-9753 / 1 800 265-5106 poste 402

Courriel / Email : rferro@braintumour.ca

Site Internet / Website : www.tumeurscerebrales.ca

Facebook : www.facebook.com/FondationCanadienneDesTumeursCerebrales