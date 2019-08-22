Drivers will not be able to use the Turcot Interchange to go to and from downtown Montreal this weekend.

Meanwhile work will also be taking place on ramps near the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Mercier Bridge will have fewer lanes open, and a street fair takes place in the Plateau-Mont Royal.

Turcot Interchange

The following sections of the Turcot Interchange will be closed from midnight Friday Aug. 23 until 5 a.m. Monday Aug. 26.

Highway 15 South to Route 720 East

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Eastbound Ville Marie Expressway closed from Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa) until Route 138/Mercier Bridge entrance

The Rose de Lima entrance will be closed, as will the entrance from Pullman St.

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Route 720 East

Jacques Cartier Bridge

Crews are doing work levelling the roadway and repairing the slab.

From 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 23 until Monday at 5 a.m., drivers will not be able to get on the Montreal-bound bridge from:

Highway 134 East and Ste. Helene St.

Only one lane will be open Hwy 132/134/Charles Le Moyne Place

Mercier Bridge

Only one lane in each direction will be open between 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 23 and 5 a.m. Monday.

The Airlie St. entrance will be closed.

Mont Royal street fair

In the city, the Mont Royal street fair is taking over 2.5 km of one street for the next few days.

Mont Royal Ave. will be closed between St. Laurent Blvd. and Fullum St.