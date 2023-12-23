Montreal restaurants happy to leave brutal 2023 behind, worry about 2024

The Quebec Restaurant Association says 2023 has been a disastrous year with sales down, bankruptcies up and restaurants and bars feeling the pain of inflation in more ways than one.

Brasserie Le Saint Bock has been a mainstay of St. Denis Street in Montreal's trendy Plateau neighbourhood for almost two decades, but the past year has been brutal.

"Overall it was the worst year I've had in my 18 years," said owner Martin Guimond.

During the summer, the weather was erratic and things did not get any better in the fall.

Guimond said it's been a struggle to pay the rent and even his staff.

"In the bank account now, I'm at like minus $20,000," he said.

Restaurants have been struggling with the rising cost of living. not only do their clients have less money to spend, but the restaurants themselves have to pay higher costs for food and staff.

"We have seen an increase of 25 per cent of the staff wages," said Guimond

Traffic is also an issue.

"My own family, I ask them do you want to come to Montreal to see and they just tell me, 'No it's too hard, too hard to cross the bridge, too hard to find a parking,'" said Guimond.

The issue is finding profit in an industry where every dollar counts.

"Our margins are razor thin," said Guimond. "When you have a margin of two to four per cent, you cannot have less sales."

Petros Taverna owner Ted Dranias said he stays ahead by working harder to find deals.

"When your supplier sends you a shelf of tomatoes at $32.50 and you pick it up for six bucks, it makes a big difference," said Dranias

Even by hustling for deals, many restaurants still struggle, and in January, many will have to pay back government loans from the COVID-19 pandemic.