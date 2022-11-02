Montreal researchers granted $8.5 million for fight against pediatric cancer

Several Montreal researchers will share nearly $8.5 million in funding to advance the fight against pediatric cancers, offering new hope to children who, in some cases, have little chance of a cure.

At a Wednesday press conference in Montreal, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), the Conseil des directeurs médias du Québec (CDMQ), the Cole Foundation and Oncopole centre awarded four pediatric cancer research projects with grants to complete their work.

Liette Guertin, corporate director and master of ceremonies at the CCS, highlighted the work of teams led by Dr. Étienne Caron, Dr. Élie Haddad, Dr. Richard Marcotte and Dr. Brian Wilhelm, each of whom will receive between $1.3 and $2.3 million over a three-year period to support their research.

The initiative will aid in developing platforms and tools for preventing and treating cancer among children and young adults.

This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Nov. 2, 2022.