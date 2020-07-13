MONTREAL -- There are now 3,424 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,628.

That’s up six from the 3,418 total deaths reported as of Friday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 99 from a total of 27,529 announced Friday

The borough of Montreal North has had 2,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 3053.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 374 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 365 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Monday said there are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 10 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal.