MONTREAL -- On the Island of Montreal in the COVID-19 pandemic's epicentre in Canada, heath authorities announced Friday that 357 more people have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

During that same period, one more person died on the island. The person who died was over 80 years old, according to officials.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Montreal is now 34,412, and 3,482 people have died.

The hardest hit health and social services centres remain in the north where 88 new cases were confirmed (8,444 total cases) and east where 92 new cases were confirmed (10,497 total). The Centre West CIUSSS reported 71 new cases (5,675 total), the South-Central CIUSSS reported 59 new cases (4,573 total) and the West Island CIUSSS reported 35 new cases (4,439 total).

The highest increase in cases by age was between 20 and 29 years old where 95 people tested positive. Sixty-seven people in their 30s tested positive as well.