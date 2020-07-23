MONTREAL -- There are 3,434 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 28,274.

That is the same number of total deaths reported as of Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 46 from a total of 28,228 announced a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has had 2,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 3073.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 375 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Montreal

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 365 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Thursday said there are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 44 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, up one from the 43 reported Wednesday.