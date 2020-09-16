MONTREAL -- Montreal remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada, and public health authorities announced Wednesday that 97 more people have tested positive for the virus on the island in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 30,668.

There were no new deaths reported on the island, and the total number of people who have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic remains at 3,476.

Six boroughs have reported more than 2,000 confirmed positive cases. Montreal North has the highest number at 2,716 cases followed by Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,546), Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,545), Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (2,430), Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (2,428), and Riviere-des-Prairis-Pointe-aux-Trembles (2,303).