MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities announced Tuesday that 96 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island in the past 24 hours.

Authorities announced no new deaths in the same time period, and the total number of people who have died due to the disease remains at 3,476.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 30,571.

There are 25 public retirement home (RPA) and long-term care facitilities (CHSLD) with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Montreal North has reported the highest number of positive cases with 2,712, followed by Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,540 total) and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,539 total). Montreal North also has the highest rate of infection at 3,219.6 people per 100,000 followed by Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles with 2,145.3 people per 100,000 (2,290 total cases).