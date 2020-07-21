MONTREAL -- Montreal is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the city's total to 28,175.

There are no new deaths, leaving the total at 3,434.

After seeing fewer than 25 new cases each day in the first week of July, cases have been on the uptick since mid-July, topping the month at 101 on July 18.

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities have shot up over the past week. One week ago, Montreal public health officials reported 11 active cases in the city's public and private care homes – on Tuesday, they reported 45.



Cases among younger people are also on the rise. On Tuesday, public health officials reported 3,601 cases among people 20-29; five days ago it was 3,464, showing an increase of 137 cases. There were 3,661 cases reported among 30 to 39-year-olds on Tuesday, an increase of 70 cases since Thursday.

The eastern and northern parts of the island continue to be the most affected by COVID-19, with 32 and 25.6 per cent of the cases, respectively. By comparison, the centre-west region has 15.8 per cent of cases, the West Island has 13.7 per cent and the centre-south region has 12.9 per cent of cases.



