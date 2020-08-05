MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced Wednesday that 58 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and one person has died due to the virus in the past day.

As reported by Quebec earlier, one other person died due to the virus before July 28 bringing the total to 3,447 who have succumbed to COVID-19 on the island since the start of the pandemic.

THere are now 40 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities on the island with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The hardest hit health and social services centres remain in the east of Montrela where 8,901 positive cases have been reported and the north which recorded 7,093 positive cases.

Montreal North has the highest number of positive cases with 2,597 followed by Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,397), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,395), Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (2,255) and Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles (2,209).

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve has recorded the most deaths with 375, but Mount Royal's rate of 365 per 100,000 people is the highest on the island.