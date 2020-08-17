NEWS -- Montreal public health officials released new data on Monday showing 54 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.

There were no deaths recorded during the same period on the Island of Montreal.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 29,451, which is just over 48 per cent of the 61,206 reported in the province.

The number of people who have died due to the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic is 3,462, which is 60 per cent of the 5,721 deaths in Quebec.

The eastern part of the island continues to have the majority of cases at 9,118 (or 31 per cent of all Montreal island cases) recording by the regional health board there. The northern part of the island has 7,318 cases or 25.4 per cent of the cases, while centre-west has 4,568 cases (15.9 per cent), the western part of the island has 3,953 (13.7 per cent) and the south-centre region has 3,820 (13.3 per cent)

Thirty-one public retirement homes and long-term care facilities have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, with no increase over the weekend.



