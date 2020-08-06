MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities reported Thursday that 50 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but no one has died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic is 29,095.

The number of deaths remains at 3,447.

The city said that due to technical difficulties only the number of deaths and confirmed cases were updated Thursday. No regional, age or health centre data was updated as a result.

With schools set to reopen next month, a group of parents is considering taking Quebec to court if their children are forced to go back to school.

Watch Matt Gilmour's report for more information.