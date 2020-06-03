MONTREAL -- There are now 2,982 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 25,788.

That’s up 35 from the 2,947 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 136 from the 25,652 announced a day earlier.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths were both higher Wednesday than those reported Tuesday, when 20 new deaths and 107 additional cases were announced.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,848 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 339 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 330.4 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Wednesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 140 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down five from the 145 reported Tuesday.