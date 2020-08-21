MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced Friday that 32 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases on the island is now 29,547.

One more death was reported on the island, and the total who have died due to the disease is now 3,465.

The island's eastern health and social services centres saw the highest increase with 14 new positive cases (9,159 total) followed by the south central centres, which had an increase of eight (3,842 total). The western region's centres' cases increased by five (3,973 total), the western central's by four (4,595 total), and the northern centres increased by two (7,339 total).

There are 639 positive cases where the territory is not confirmed.