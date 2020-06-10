MONTREAL -- There are now 3,117 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,412.

That’s up 29 from the 3,088 reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 61 from the 26,351 announced a day earlier.

The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday was higher than that reported Tuesday, when 20 new deaths were reported.

However, the 61 additional cases announced Wednesday are slightly lower than the 63 new cases reported a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,928.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 354 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 340.3 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Wednesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 119 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, unchanged from the number reported Tuesday.