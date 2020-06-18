MONTREAL -- There are now 3,267 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,873.

That’s up 29 from the 3,238 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 58 from the 26,815 announced a day earlier.

The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday was higher than that reported Wednesday, when 22 new deaths were reported.

The additional cases announced Thursday are the same as the 58 new cases reported a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,981 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 365 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 355.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Thursday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 72 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down two from the 74 reported Wednesday.

