MONTREAL -- There are now 3,158 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,557.

That’s up 28 from the 3,130 reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 82 from the 26,475 announced a day earlier.

The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Friday was higher than that reported Thursday, when 13 new deaths were reported.

The additional cases announced Friday are also higher than the 63 new cases reported a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,956.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 357 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 345.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Friday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 107 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down four from the 111 reported Thursday.