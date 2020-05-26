MONTREAL -- There are now 2,584 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 24,388.

That’s up 26 from the 2,558 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 272 from the 24,116 announced a day earlier.

The daily increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths were both higher Tuesday than those reported Monday, when 20 new deaths and 198 additional cases were announced.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with nearly 2,687 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 298 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with nearly 306 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Tuesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 170 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, up one from the 169 reported Monday.

The city of Montreal on Tuesday also announced that it is extending the state of emergency for the agglomeration of Montreal until May 29.

Montreal's public health department will hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

