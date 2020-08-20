MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced Wednesday that 23 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, Montreal health-care professionals have reported 29,515 cases.

The health and social services centres in the east reported the highest increase with 11 new cases (9,145 total). The northern region's centres increased by four (7,337 total), the centre west by three (4,591 total), the south central by two (3,834 total) and the western region by one (3,968 total).

The number of public retirement homes (RPA) and long-term care facilities (CHSLD) on the island with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 dropped by three Thursday for a total of 31.

There were no new deaths reported due to the disease and Montreal's total remains 3,464.



