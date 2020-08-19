MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced Wednesday that 19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island in the past 24 hours.

There have been 29,492 positive cases on the island since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which represents just under half (48 per cent) of the total number of cases in Quebec (61,316).

There were no new deaths in the past 24 hours, but two people died between Aug. 12-17 on the island bringing the total number of deaths in Montreal to 3,464 since the start of the pandemic.

The health and social service centres in the centre-west had the highest increase in cases with six (4,588 total) followed by the south-central centres, which had four new cases (3,832 total). The centres in the east (9,134 total), north (7,333) and west (3,969) all had three new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Montreal North has reported the most positive cases since the start of the crisis with 2,648 followed by Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,469 total cases) and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,465 total).