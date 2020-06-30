MONTREAL -- There are now 3,376 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,299.

That’s up 15 from the 3,361 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 29 from the 27,270 announced a day earlier.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 3,029.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 371 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 360 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Tuesday said there are current COVID-19 outbreaks in 25 CHSLDs.