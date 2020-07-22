MONTREAL -- There are now 28,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, up 61 from the 28,167 reported a day before, public health officials announced on Wednesday.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Montreal area on Wednesday, leaving the total where it stood on Tuesday at 3,434.

The majority of the new cases reported on Wednesday are among people aged 20-39 – a group who’s seen an uptick in confirmed cases over the past week.

There are now confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in 43 of the city’s long-term care facilities, down two from the 45 reported 24 hours earlier.

Montreal North remains the borough most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with total cases in the area sitting at 2,587. The closest runner up is the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, which stands at 2,385. Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and isn’t too far behind at 2,369.