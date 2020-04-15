MONTREAL -- Public health authorities report that 6,830 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Montreal as of Wednesday, an increase of more than 200 cases in one day.

Of them, 242 people have died -- another 24 people in as many hours -- according to statistics released by Montreal public health authorities.

There have now been outbreaks of COVID-19 detected in 55 of the 294 long-term care centres for seniors in the city, authorities reported.

Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, the most populous borough in the city continues to have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 671 -- but neighbouring Cote-Saint-Luc remains the borough with the highest incidence of COVID-19, with nearly 860 cases per 100,000 residents.

People 80 years of age and older, who are more likely to get tested because of serious health complications, have far and away the most cases per 100,000, with 1,186. That age group ties people in their 40s for the most confirmed cases, though, at 1,198.

You can see a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal by region and age group below.



