MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal's executive committee took the first step towards making the Great Western Park a reality after it approved the $5.1 million purchase of 9.8 hectares of green space in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The land was purchased from the Groupe Immobilier Grilli and is located near Anse-a-l'Orme Rd.

"This purchase of high-quality natural environment is part of our vision to protect this beautiful green space," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

The park remains the target of a lawsuit from three developers, who are seeking $175 million in damages for plans they had to build 5,500 homes on around 360 hectares of land in western Pierrefonds.

The city launched the plan for Canada's largest urban park in August. The proposed 3,000-hectare park would include land stretching across the West Island.