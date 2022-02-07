Starting Monday morning, Montreal public transit (STM) users can only use debit or credit cards when paying at fare booths.

The STM said those wanting to pay with cash can still do so at fare vending machines and in March, the dollar limit on cash transactions at the vending machines will be increased if users want to purchase a monthly pass.

[New] ����✅ Starting today, only payment by credit or debit cards is allowed in our fare booths. Cash payment remains possible through our vending machines and authorized retailers.



Info ⏩ https://t.co/oHDkxmOJWU pic.twitter.com/wUXjksEPJt — STM (@stminfo) February 7, 2022

STM staff will be on hand in metro stations for assistance if needed.

Transit fares are also sold at around 350 local businesses, and that number is expected to grow in 2022.