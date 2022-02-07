Advertisement
Montreal public transit users can now pay with credit or debit cards only at fare booths
Published Monday, February 7, 2022 8:47AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 7, 2022 8:53AM EST
Many of Montreal's metro station booths could empty in the future. (CP file photo)
Starting Monday morning, Montreal public transit (STM) users can only use debit or credit cards when paying at fare booths.
The STM said those wanting to pay with cash can still do so at fare vending machines and in March, the dollar limit on cash transactions at the vending machines will be increased if users want to purchase a monthly pass.
STM staff will be on hand in metro stations for assistance if needed.
Transit fares are also sold at around 350 local businesses, and that number is expected to grow in 2022.