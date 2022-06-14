Montreal public health to expand monkeypox vaccination as Quebec cases grow to 132

With Montreal being the "epicentre" of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites as the outbreak continues to grow in Quebec, public health officials said.

Montreal public health said Tuesday there are now 132 confirmed cases of the rare virus in Quebec, including 126 in Montreal.

With more people visiting the city for festival season, the city is hoping to limit the spread of the disease, which so far has been detected entirely in men who have sex with other men.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau and Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin are providing an update to the media Tuesday afternoon.

In the coming days, people will be able to get vaccinated at a walk-in clinic, or book an appointment by visiting the government booking portal, Clic Santé.

On June 9, Quebec reported 98 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the vast majority of cases in the country.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that spreads through prolonged, close contact with another person from air droplets, skin-to-skin contact, and bodily fluids.

It comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox and is considered to be a mild disease.

The Ministry of Health started offering the smallpox vaccine on May 27 to close contacts of the infected people. So far, more than 3,000 doses have been given out, Boileau said Tuesday.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.