As Quebec rolls back more and more COVID-19 rules -- including, most recently, the end of the mask mandate in schools -- Montreal's public health chief says the city is in a "period of transition."

The epidemiological signs are good, overall, said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylene Drouin in an ongoing press conference.

All indicators are dropping, including hospitalizations, known cases and outbreaks. The city has just 50 active outbreaks right now, a steep drop from the height of the Omicron wave, she said.

One troubling spot is the homeless and the shelter sector, which currently accounts for 12 of those 50 outbreaks, she noted.

Rules are easing, she acknowledged, asking people to act with common sense. The period of self-isolation after a positive test is now only five days, as long as you test negative by the end of the five days.

But if a person resumes their activities after that period, she said, they should still take care not to visit vulnerable people.

