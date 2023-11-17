Montreal public consultation officer under microscope after spending allegations
Management of Montreal's public consultation office are taking stock of the controversial organization's financial and administrative management at City Hall Friday morning.
The public is invited to take part in this review.
A presentation by office president Isabelle Beaulieu will be followed by a question and comment period for commissioners and the public.
Over the past few years, the public consultation office has allegedly made significant expenditures at taxpayers' expense. The allegations forced Dominique Ollivier to step down from her position of president of Montreal's executive committee (she had previously chaired the office).
Mayor Valérie Plante has stated that the current office management had lost the confidence of elected officials.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are this weekend's Montreal road closures
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
Toronto
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Rogers turns on cell service at remaining TTC subway stations for its own customers
Rogers Communications Inc. says it has turned on wireless service for its customers at all Toronto subway stations, plus the tunnels between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.
-
Bad Boy Furniture says it's unable to refund deposits. Here's what customers can do
Court filings have indicated that Bad Boy Furniture won't be able to refund its customers' money. So, what happens next? Here's what you need to know.
Atlantic
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
London
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Poilieve’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Northern Ontario
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
-
Southern Ont. suspect among four facing drug charges in Wiikwemkoong
Combined police forces raided a residence on Peltier’s Trail in Wiikwemkoong this week, seizing drugs and weapons.
Calgary
-
Alberta finance minister meets with Calgary business community
Over breakfast, Alberta’s finance minister will deliver the provincial message on why his government believes an Alberta Pension Plan is the right path forward.
-
Debate over 'from the river to the sea' chant rages after Calgary protester charged
A debate is raging over a phrase being chanted by pro-Palestinian activists at rallies across the country after a protester was charged in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to the weekend with another quick cooldown Monday
Thursday was the classic example of the idiom “if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait __ minutes.” That day started with snow, icy conditions and a temperature of -9C and ended with warm winds, wet roads and 8C.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road closed after crash
A section of Dunbar Road in Cambridge is closed after a collision between a sedan and a large truck.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
Vancouver
-
'Mechanical difficulty' prompts BC Ferries cancellations
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 90 kilograms was stolen 'in a flash' from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
Windsor
-
Downtown street closed due to working fire
Windsor police have closed a downtown street due to a house fire.
-
Windsor police share protest reminders
Windsor police are sharing some of reminders on how to protest safely and legally in response to recent protests.
-
Dilkens calling on feds to reimburse the city
Mayor Drew Dilkens is going to continue being a thorn in the side of the federal government until he gets what he feels is owed to the community he serves.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
-
Two Riders recognized at CFL awards, league honours late George Reed
Two Saskatchewan Roughriders were recognized at the Canadian Football League (CFL) awards on Thursday for their community contributions.
-
'Makes it so easy': Health fair helps newcomers learn Sask. health system
A health fair put on by the Open Door Society on Thursday made newcomers feel more welcome in Saskatchewan by helping them learn the province’s health care system.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Man Assaulted with a weapon on Russell Road in Ottawa, paramedics say
Emergency crews responded to a reported assault in the 2000 block of Russell Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
-
Former Saskatoon liquor store proposed as emergency shelter
Saskatoon city council will vote next week on whether to clear the way for a former liquor store location to operate as a temporary emergency shelter.
-
Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death
Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.