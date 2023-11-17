Montreal public consultation officer under microscope after spending allegations

Management of Montreal's public consultation office are taking stock of the controversial organization's financial and administrative management at City Hall Friday morning.

The public is invited to take part in this review.

A presentation by office president Isabelle Beaulieu will be followed by a question and comment period for commissioners and the public.

Over the past few years, the public consultation office has allegedly made significant expenditures at taxpayers' expense. The allegations forced Dominique Ollivier to step down from her position of president of Montreal's executive committee (she had previously chaired the office).

Mayor Valérie Plante has stated that the current office management had lost the confidence of elected officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2023.