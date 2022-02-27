The Ukrainian diaspora continues to hold its breath and watch the situation in Ukraine unfold, and in Montreal there was another protest Saturday outside the Russian consulate.

Members of Montreal's Ukrainian community are condemning Russia's ongoing invasion and making it clear that their issue is with Vladimir Putin and not with ordinary Russians.

At Oleksiy Sokolov's Eastern European restaurant there are no borders as dishes from across the region are served up.

"In the recipe of the borsch, there's a mix of the countries, a bit from there and there and there and here we go have a dish," said Sokolov.

Sokolov is one of many Ukrainians in Montreal who made it clear that they are opposed to Putin's invasion of their country, but that their bond with ordinary Russians is important.

"I'm not going to go see any Russian person I know and treat (you) like you did this. He didn't. It wasn't his choice," said Sokolov

Demonstrators gathered for a second day outside the Russian consulate in Montreal with some comforting those with family still in Ukraine, while others focused on politics.

The protests come as sanctions continued to be issued against Russian products. Quebec's liquor corporation (SAQ) removed Russian vodka from its shelves on Friday.

The iconic yellow and blue of Ukraine were seen throughout the city including the Olympic Stadium that shone in Ukraine's colours, as well as the Champlain Bridge.

The Samuel De #ChamplainBridge is lit up in #Ukraine’s colours to show Canada's support for the Ukrainian people and all Ukrainian Canadians across the country. #StandWithUkraine #SamuelDeChamplainBridge pic.twitter.com/8g1XSUwsyv — Infrastructure Canada (@INFC_eng) February 27, 2022

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon feels the provincial government should go further.

"We should explore what further measures, so that it’s not just about talking, but we go as far as we can to say that we do not accept such a violation of Ukraine’s right of self-determination and democracy," he said.

A solidarity with Ukraine rally is planned for Sunday afternoon at Place du Canada in Montreal.