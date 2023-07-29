Montreal program letting residents plant sidewalk gardens provides numerous benefits
On a quiet residential corner of Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood, plots of dirt carved out of the sidewalk, each hosting a solitary tree, have become verdant oases along the city block.
Through a free borough-run program that allows residents to adopt sidewalk tree plantings, local tenants have turned several of the roughly two-square-metre parcels into their own small gardens, some of them now bursting with daisies and hosta.
Just in its second year of operation, the program has been a catalyst for numerous social, environmental and commercial benefits, residents say.
And its popularity is growing. In 2022, Montreal's Southwest borough, which includes St-Henri, counted 253 participants and 407 adopted squares.
So far in 2023, there are 411 participants caring for 613 squares, according to Marie-Joëlle Fluet, the borough official who co-ordinates the program.
"It's a nice way to participate in my neighbourhood," Geneviève Laplante, who adopted a square in front of her apartment building, said in a recent interview. "I get out of my car and I see my little plot of land and it's just fun checking out my flowers."
Though encouraging community involvement in urban greening efforts is the main goal of tree square adoption, Fluet touted "all sorts of benefits" in a recent interview, "whether it's social, recreation … the environment, public health, cleanliness" or creating "social links."
Laplante, for example, recounted how she turned gardening in her tree square into a community activity by involving her neighbour's children.
Around the corner, another resident, Geneviève Leblanc, said she adopted three squares near her apartment in hopes of mitigating the heat that rises from the street and reducing what she described as the foul smell of nearby rainwater drains.
Fluet further noted that the gardens discourage littering, promote biodiversity and protect the health of the trees they surround, potentially extending their lives.
The tree square gardens are also good for business, according to Kamila Bryla, owner of sandwich shop and pierogi purveyor Goplana, in the Southwest's Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood, where the local business development organization began co-ordinating tree square adoptions in January.
Thirty-three plots are under the organization's tutelage this year. Its director, Francis Blouin, hopes to at least double participation in 2024.
"It's absolutely fantastic," Bryla declared, saying she and her staff help care for the plants. "It's much nicer. It brings more clients."
On Saturday, the business owner was outside grilling sausages by the long line of sidewalk gardens in front of her Charlevoix Street eatery to celebrate its 17th anniversary.
For the occasion, Goplana set up benches, a table and chairs in between the gardens.
"Our clients, our community … is definitely appreciating it." Bryla added. "We've received a lot of good comments."
There are similar sidewalk garden programs in seven other Montreal boroughs, each with their own rules.
In the Southwest, participants need to sign up on the borough website. The borough also hosts a springtime giveaway in which residents can pick up plants to kick-start their gardens.
Fluet says the sign-up system enables the borough to steer residents away from sidewalks set for construction work.
At the end of the season, it informs participants on how to protect their gardens in the winter.
There are still challenges, however. Leblanc said she has struggled to defend her gardens against encroaching snowplows and inconsiderate dog owners.
This year, she fortified all three of her tree square plots with 10-centimetre-high plywood ramparts.
Despite those irritants, she plans to sign up for the program again next year.
"I plan on participating every year," she said, recognizing a sense of stewardship of the public space on her street.
"I hope I can keep them for a long time."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Wastewater testing proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what is its future?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Toronto
-
Thousands of workers at 27 Metro stores in GTA to strike after rejecting deal
Thousands of Metro grocery workers in the Greater Toronto Area will be on strike beginning Saturday after rejecting a tentative agreement.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Campaign finances of 2022 mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal under scrutiny
A formal complaint filed at city hall raised several concerns about fundraising and expenses during the mayoral campaign of 2022 runner-up Khalil Ramal.
-
Defence questions officer's actions at Bleck hit-and-run trial
On Friday, defence attorney Geoff Snow cross-examined Const. Bernard Martin, the investigating officer for the collision that occurred on July 21, 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to a new location after flames and smoke subsided
Salvage crews were preparing Saturday to tow a car-carrying cargo ship that has been burning for days to an anchor point in the North Sea after flames and smoke on board subsided, the Dutch government said.
-
Two dozen units unlivable after fire at seniors' apartment building; operator working on alternate accommodations
Power is now fully restored at a northeast seniors' apartment building where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon, but two dozen units remain unlivable.
Kitchener
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Police seek witnesses to armed robbery at New Westminster pharmacy
An armed robbery at a pharmacy in New Westminster Thursday afternoon has police in the city appealing for witnesses and video.
-
Richmond company making plant-based sushi, but is the region ready for it? Experts weigh in
A new, Richmond-based company is betting that there will be a market for plant-based, frozen sushi that can be purchased at the grocery store.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that took place early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
Windsor
-
Extreme weather knocks down trees in Windsor
A heavy downpour and gusty winds Friday afternoon knocked down more trees and sparked at least one small fire in the 900-block of Hall Avenue.
-
The Canadian Blood Services’ blood donor centre in Windsor is now closed
Blood donors at the Grand Maris Road East location said there was a mix of emotions inside with volunteers and staff as they rolled up their sleeves.
-
Tornado and downburst confirmed in Essex County, Chatham-Kent
The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado and downburst in three Essex County municipalities.
Regina
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Family-owned Eganville garage closes after 70 years
After 70 years in business, one of the last family-owned automotive garages in the Ottawa Valley has serviced its last vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.F
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.