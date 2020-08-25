MONTREAL -- The debate over whether or not students need to wear masks in Quebec classrooms is far from settled.

The Montreal private school Trafalgar School for Girls is putting stricter guidelines in place, but the government says the rule goes to far.

The school made the decision after consulting with parents and health-care workers.

"They said really, masks full-time was the way to go," said school head Katherine Nikidis.

Government guidelines require masks for students in Grade 5 and up in common areas. The rule does not apply to classrooms, which some say does not go far enough.

"We want to be incredibly vigiland and make sure the girls have the opportunity to feel comfortable and not worry, 'am I wearing it? Not wearing it?,' and just wear it," said Nikidis.

Premier Francois Legault said in a news conference that it is not necessary to wear masks in classrooms.

The Ministry of Education added that public and private schools do not have the legal powers when it comes to public health and they cannot make mask wearing mandatory.

JPPS Bialik Elementary School had planned to follow Trafalgar's lead.

"We had all these plans for mask breaks, times of day when they’d be able to take them off, slowly build up their tolerance to it," said principal Marnie Stein.

Stein has now had to retract a message to parents saying masks were mandatory for all students starting in kindergarten.

"Before this directive came out, our sense was we can always do more than, just not less than, so this really threw us for a loop," she said.

Other private schools were looking at creating their own mask rules. Loyola High School, for example, is reviewing what potential measures to put in place, but with the halt in extra safety measures, they all remain waiting at the behest of the Quebec government.