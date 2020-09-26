MONTREAL -- An elite Montreal private school is among those in Qubec forced to cancel classes after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lower Canada College (LCC) in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) borough confirmed that six high school students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Upon receiving the notifications, and in an effort to limit further transmission, the school acted immediately, in collaboration with public health and according to protocols," the school said in a statement Friday night. "This has included asking ALL students in the affected cohorts to stay home and be tested for the virus. Teachers who were at moderate risk, as defined by public health, were also asked to be tested and quarantined as directed by La Direction regionale du sante publique de Montreal."

According to Quebec's list, there have been 489 schools with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since the school year started, and there are 722 active cases.