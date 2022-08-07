Montreal Pride parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers

Pride Montreal says the city's iconic parade that closes the festival's celebration of LGBTQ+ communities has been cancelled due to a lack of staff.

Festival Executive Director Simon Gamache says the event scheduled for today was called off over "security reasons."

Pride Montreal issued a statement on Twitter, saying it made the decision with the support of city police because there were not enough volunteers to ensure safety along the parade route.

Thousands of people were expected to march through the downtown core this afternoon.

Pride Montreal says other activities are still set to take place at the Olympic Park.

Montreal's Pride Parade has been celebrating the progress of LGBTQ+ rights, diversity and inclusion for the last 40 years.

The parade was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and follow the 2.9-kilometre route along Rene-Levesque Blvd. between Metcalfe and Alexandre DeSeve streets.

The Montreal Pride Parade route on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sunday's parade was set to be a return of the popular part of pride week after two years of altered or cancelled parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮 𝐃é𝐟𝐢𝐥é 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐭é 𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐧é𝐞 à cause d'un manque d’effectifs pour assurer la sécurité le long du parcours; décision prise en accord avec le SPVM. On vous attend à l’Esplanade du Parc olympique à compter de 14 h. #fiertemtl pic.twitter.com/lnAirpbsTT — Fierté MTL Pride (@FierteMTLPride) August 7, 2022

