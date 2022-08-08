Pride parade cancellation could hurt Montreal's reputation, professor says
One day after Montreal Pride abruptly cancelled the parade just hours before it was set to begin, organizers didn't have much to say about how poorly they managed the festival's marquee event.
And now there are concerns about how the embarrassing mistake could hurt the city's reputation.
The head of the organization that runs the week-long festival, Simon Gamache, said on Sunday the parade had to be called off because there weren't enough volunteers to ensure it could go ahead safely.
The board of directors said Monday it has set up an internal "post-mortem committee" to investigate why the parade had to be cancelled but declined requests for media interviews.
"Montréal Pride will issue a news release on the results of its 2022 Festival later this week," wrote Nathalie Roy, a festival spokesperson, in an email to CTV News.
PARADE CANCELLATION COULD HAVE LASTING EFFECTS: PROFESSOR
Such a sad ending to the festival could have lasting impacts on the city's marketability to host large events, according to Robert Soroka, a professor at the John Molson School of Business.
"Clearly, the City of Montreal is going to be compromised. One would anticipate that there's a lot of discussion in the mayor's office right now about what they could have done or what they should have done to avoid this from happening," he said.
"The reputation of Montreal as an event or host city is also compromised. It's not just the Pride parade … that's compromised, it could be other events where sponsors will question whether Montreal can support it. This has further reaching impact than just this particular week-long event."
He said sponsors of the parade were equally hurt since they didn't "get the benefit of the bargain" by partnering supporting the cause of the parade and promoting their brand.
One of the festival's major sponsors, Loto-Quebec, said it still planned to support the Montreal Pride Festival next year.
ORGANIZERS 'FORGOT' TO HIRE SECURITY: REPORTS
In the last 24 hours, Gamache, who is less than a year into his new role, told other news outlets that the organization "forgot" to hire the required paid volunteers to provide security along the parade route.
The festival received $600,000 from the City of Montreal as well as more than $1.1 million from the Quebec government for this year's event, which also included concerts and other events. After the parade was cancelled, thousands of fans were still able to watch the closing performances, including Brazilian headliner Pablo Vittar's show at the Olympic Stadium.
Still, losing out on the first pride parade in two years because of the pandemic was a huge blow not just for the tourists, but to merchants in Montreal's Gay Village, too.
"My team was there all day yesterday and some of them were crying because they were expecting this big huge fabulous day," said Gabrielle Rondy, executive director of Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village, an organization that supports businesses in the village.
Jonathan Savage, one of the thousands of tourists who came to Montreal to see the parade, was also upset.
"I've never seen anything like it. I just feel sorry for the people who spent all this money preparing," he said.
Festival organizers were scheduled to meet with city officials Monday to explain what went wrong. With the city being a major source of funding for the festival, officials will want to know how a major event could be cancelled on such short notice without even a phone call to the mayor's office ahead of time.
Mayor Valerie Plante said she was just as stunned as everyone else Sunday after reading about the cancellation in the news.
One person who has experience organizing annual parades in Montreal is Kevin Tracey of the United Irish Societies of Montreal, which is responsible for the St. Patrick's Day parade. He said he pays for private security for the parade route and has had to beef up security personnel over the years to make sure it goes smoothly.
"And that's part of our budget. We also have the cadets from John Abbott College Police tech and we also have great turnout of marshals. We have, easily, 60-plus marshals to handle the parade route," he said.
FESTIVALGOERS PARTIED ANYWAY
Tracey said he wondered why Pride parade was cancelled so abruptly since planning such an event takes about a dozen groups working together, including paramedics, police, as well as parking and sanitation considerations.
"And, you know, if we needed help, I think it's probably a phone call or two away," he said.
"So I would not knock the police or anything with the City of Montreal in terms of our planning, they've always been extremely helpful to us."
The head of the Village merchants' association also wondered what the impact would be on the community, which has struggled with closures and less foot traffic in the last two years.
"The Sunday of Pride is always a very busy day for our merchants so, of course, at first, everybody was super sad," said Rondy.
Rondy said the true colours of the village were shown Sunday as hundreds of people flocked to Saint-Catherine Street and held pop-up parties to the sound of upbeat music.
"It was quite beautiful to see it."
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Montreal's Daniel J. Rowe
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Bill Graham, former interim Liberal leader, dies at 83
Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at the age of 83.
Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations. Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Monday, Mendicino said the national police force's use of these tools has only be permitted in 'the most serious offences.'
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
$1.4B in uncashed cheques sitting in CRA's coffers -- how to check if you're owed money
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
Liberals planning temporary solution to dental care promise: CP sources
Sources close to the government's proposed $5.3 billion dental care program say the Liberals are planning a temporary solution that involves giving money directly to patients in order to keep their promise to the NDP while they work on a more permanent answer.
'Rest in glorious peace': Condolences pour in for Olivia Newton-John
Actors, musicians, politicians and fans are reacting to the news of Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John's passing at 73.
Montreal Pride Festival starts internal probe after embarrassing parade cancellation
The organization that runs the Montreal Pride Festival says it is conducting an internal investigation after it abruptly cancelled the city's official Pride parade on Sunday -- hours before it was to begin.
Suspect already in handcuffs allegedly steals Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside
A suspect already in handcuffs has allegedly managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospitals plan to uphold COVID-19 vaccine policies amid 'crisis' staffing shortages
Ontario hospitals are upholding their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees as staff shortages mount to a 'crisis' with more emergency departments temporarily closing over the weekend.
-
State of Ontario's health-care system not unprecedented, health minister says
Ontario's health minister said Monday that six hospitals had to close departments -- including ERs -- over the weekend, but argued that the situation wasn't unprecedented.
-
Two workers remain trapped after trench collapses at Ajax, Ont. construction site
Four workers have been injured in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax.
Atlantic
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Halifax cancels 75 bus trips, transit union says staff shortages will get worse
Halifax has cancelled 75 bus trips due to a lack of transit staff, and the union representing the drivers says staffing levels will likely get worse before they get better.
-
Kalin's Call: Summer soak, rain alerts for parts of Maritimes
A weather front sprawling out of Ontario and Quebec is leading a low pressure system across the Maritimes Monday through Tuesday. Rain, drizzle and fog are expected in the region with some areas experiencing heavy rain for a period of time.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Elgin, lifted for London-Middlesex
The intense heat and humidity will break with the passage of a cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning. But showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in advance of the cold front, with Environment Canada issuing its first severe thunderstorm warnings of the day.
-
London business owner in a coma, intensive care after falling off bicycle
Ali Azizi, owner of Smiley's Pizzeria, is in a coma after falling off his bike this past weekend in the city’s north end.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed Monday in head-on collision on Hwy. 69
A southern Ontario man was killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 69 near Parry Sound.
-
Timmins police say girl, 14, was swarmed, beaten and robbed by five other teens
Police in Timmins say a 14-year-old girl was injured Aug. 5 when she was surrounded and assaulted by five other teens in a school parking lot.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Police lay 33 charges against two people for alleged drugs and firearm offenses
A Calgary man and woman face 33 charges for alleged drug possession in addition to alleged firearm possession that police say was for the purpose of trafficking drugs.
-
Municipal Complex reopens downtown after fires
Calgary's Municipal Complex reopened to the public Monday.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police looking for two suspects who escaped from police during chase
Brantford Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man and are asking the public for help identifying a second man following a police chase which resulted in multiple collisions and the two suspects evading arrest.
-
Police investigating after more hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener
Another instance of hate-motivated graffiti is under investigation by Waterloo regional police.
-
Motorcycle rider suffers life-altering injuries after crash between Kitchener and Guelph
A crash between a sedan and motorcycle, on a highway in between Guelph and Kitchener, has resulted in life-altering injuries.
Vancouver
-
Mystery irritant at B.C. playground causes kids' eyes, skin to burn
A mom in Chilliwack, B.C., says she was terrified after her children were exposed to an unknown irritant at a local playground that caused their skin and eyes to burn.
-
Average rent 'increased greatly' in Metro Vancouver this summer: report
Vancouver-area renters are being asked to pay significantly more in August than those looking for new accommodations in July, a report suggests.
-
'New world order' conspiracy theory not a valid reason to stop paying mortgage: B.C. judge in foreclosure case
A conspiracy theory about 'new world order' is not a valid argument in a recent foreclosure case involving a home in Vancouver, a judge in British Columbia ruled.
Edmonton
-
2 no longer 'at large' after 'possible abduction' northeast of Edmonton: RCMP
Police say two people are no longer "at large" after a "possible abduction" from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta Monday morning.
-
Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations. Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Monday, Mendicino said the national police force's use of these tools has only be permitted in 'the most serious offences.'
-
Man wanted by police for spraying 'Kill Asians' graffiti in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man that sprayed anti-Asian graffiti several times in the Jasper Place area.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek four suspects after assault on Glengary Avenue
Windsor police are looking for four suspects after an assault on Glengarry Avenue.
-
Masks still recommended indoors in Windsor-Essex despite provincial direction
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is still recommending the use of face masks indoors when physical distancing can’t be maintained.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Regina
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.
-
Federal handgun ban drawing mixed reactions in Sask.
Organizations in Saskatchewan have mixed reactions when it comes to a temporary imported handgun ban put in place by the federal government.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
Ottawa
-
Three injured in fiery Highway 174 crash
Three people were injured, one critically, after a fiery crash on Highway 174 overnight.
-
Full Ottawa LRT line to be closed early 10 days this month for track maintenance
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will be closing early on a total of 10 days this month as crews perform maintenance on the tracks, with reduced service planned on parts of the line for two other nights.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
-
Here's what you need to know about Paxlovid in Sask.
Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Saskatchewan.