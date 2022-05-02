Montreal Port Authority boss warns of months of supply chain disruption
Montreal's port authority boss said supply chain challenges may continue into 2022, but the invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have had a direct impact on the Port of Montreal at this time.
Difficulty accessing containers remains a problem for the shipping industry, said Montreal Port Authority (MPA) president and CEO Martin Imbleau.
"It's not going to be solved in a few months," he said during a news briefing Monday at the annual meeting. "It's going to take a little longer than that."
The problem is not a shortage of containers, but the fact that many containers are in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that their cost has risen sharply, Imbleau said.
He added that the situation remains difficult in some west coast ports where there are long waits for ships.
However, the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine does not seem to have had any direct impact on the Port of Montreal for the moment, according to Imbleau.
"At the Port of Montreal, we have very little impact because trade with Russia and Ukraine is quite marginal," he said.
However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine complicates the supply chain.
'There are many Russian and Ukrainian sailors, we must think about them," said Imbleau. "Our concern is about the medium and long term and the impact on the flow of grain and food commodities for different countries."
The MPA did not have to turn back any Russian ships because of Canadian sanctions against Russia.
"We did not have to do that. We had an indication once of a potential ship coming to Montreal that did not turn up. We had no action to take on our side," said Imbleau.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancer rates are falling in Canada, but overall numbers projected to rise
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as passengers wait in massive security lines
Travellers flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as passengers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
Atlantic
-
N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week
A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.
-
Taking flight: New non-stop air service connects Halifax to Vancouver
A new flight path connecting Canada’s east and west coasts officially launched Monday as the travel industry continues to recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sex assault trial set for N.L. lawyer whose identity is shielded by publication ban
A trial date was set today in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court for a lawyer accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
London
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
Calling all candidates: Registration open for 2022 municipal election in London
Candidates trickled into London, Ont. city hall Monday morning to register for this fall’s municipal election.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
-
Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Committee to review name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
The Calgary Board of Education could potentially strip the name of Sir John A. Macdonald from one of its schools as part of the ongoing effort toward reconciliation.
-
Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School now Our Lady of The Rockies
Board members with the Calgary Catholic School District voted on a new name for southwest Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School during a meeting on Wednesday.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as passengers wait in massive security lines
Travellers flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as passengers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health care coverage: More medications under PharmaCare
More medications will be covered in British Columbia, the provincial Health Ministry says. Here's a list of what's about to be added and what was added recently.
-
Vancouver construction: 'Significant' upgrades could lead to traffic delays, detours
Vancouver drivers are being warned that several upcoming and ongoing construction projects could lead to significant traffic impacts, especially in the summer months.
-
BC Place welcomes back Muslim worshippers for Eid celebrations
Billions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr in full swing, after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers put lessons to the test against L.A. Kings in playoffs
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another playoff run, they're looking to their toughest stretch of the season for strength.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to May with some occasional showers
A warming trend this week will leave Edmonton with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range most days this week.
-
Death on 111 Avenue ruled suspicious; homicide unit investigating
Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a person's death near Kingsway Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor
The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.
-
19-year-old driver dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-old man has died and a 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Regina
-
'Help our earth to be a better place': Community groups clean up Regina's parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
Ottawa
-
Ontario Liberals promise 'buck-a-ride' transit fares until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa’s municipal election campaign kicks off
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
CFRA celebrating 75th anniversary with special programming
Newstalk 580 CFRA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with special programming on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Viral level continues decline in Saskatoon's wastewater
Another decline has been reported by the research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
Music director grateful for relationships he made while conducting the Saskatoon symphony
Music director Eric Paetkau reflects on seven years with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.