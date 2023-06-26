Montreal pools and services reopen, air quality still poor

The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.

A number of services were temporarily closed on Sunday due to poor air quality after intense smog from forest fires further north in the province blanketed the city.

Swimming and wading pools are now available again to help people beat the heat.

There is a cautionary note however –in a press release the city said the air quality remains "less than optimal" and they urge people to stay indoors as much as possible and to keep abreast of any updated public health news.

Municipal day camp operators are being urged to continue to favour indoor activities for the time being.

Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning, as the city's air quality remains poor.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog warning for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

With files from CTV's Daniel Rowe