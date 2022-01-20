MONTREAL -- Sonya Biddle, the Montreal politician, actress, and daughter of prominent jazz bassist Charlie Biddle, has died after being diagnosed with cancer.

The news of Biddle’s passing was shared by her husband, Allan Patrick, on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “She was always the sunshine, the light, the laughter and the love in my life.”

Biddle served on city council as a member of Vision Montreal for the Decarie district from 1998 to 2001 and ran for borough mayor of Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace in 2005.

Before entering politics, she appeared in films such as The Bone Collector (1999) and Sweet Killing (1993). She was active in the Montreal theatre scene and is honourary member of the Montreal Black Theatre Workshop.

Biddle’s father, Charlie, co-founded the jazz venue Biddle’s Jazz Ribs in 1981. The club, later renamed House of Jazz by Oliver Jones, closed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

In his post to social media, Biddle’s husband called her a “super nova,” adding that “the light and warmth that she generated will light our paths forever.”



