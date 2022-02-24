In the wake of killings of Montreal youth on the city’s streets in the past year, community groups and city officials came together for a one-day virtual forum to address the issue head on.

The invite-only meeting was closed to the media and other stakeholders, but brought together the City of Montreal and the Montreal police service to find common objectives to combat violent crime involving youth, including gun crime.

The second day of the forum will take place on March 31 and will be more public, where police are expected to announce new measures to prevent more youth from being killed.

