MONTREAL -- Ensemble Montreal opposition city councillor Marvin Rotrand grilled the Montreal police (SPVM) over the spike in tear gas and pepper spray used by its officers Tuesday.

SPVM officers have used chemical irritants 172 times in 2021 versus 36 times the year prior.

"This is a truly shocking number," said Rotrand.

One of those nights where there were chemicals in the air was July 5 when the Montreal Canadiens won their only Stanley Cup finals game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.

Rotrand asked if the city thought it was needed especially because many journalists and fans were caught in the chemicals while trying to leave the Bell Centre.

"When managing events, if the SPVM uses force, it does so according to provincial standards of use and the teaching of the ENPQ (Ecole nationale de police du Quebec)," the SPVM responded. "With regard specifically to the use of chemical irritants, it is done according to the Quebec Intervention Model for the maintenance and restoration of order. This option of force is used according to the context in reaction to a crowd with active, aggressive or violent behaviour."

The SPVM added that the crowd was given fair warning before tear gas (CS – orthochlorobenzalmalononitrile) was deployed.

The cops added that after the game, more than 2,000 people were in front of the area and "approximately 500 to 600 were aggressive and hostile towards the police."

"Throwing objects such as beer bottles and pieces of pavement at them," the SPVM said. "Numerous fireworks were thrown in the air, on the ground and some towards buildings and police officers. This behaviour also posed a danger to people around the Bell Centre and downtown who had also come to celebrate the Canadiens' victory."

The finals game came after fans flipped a cop car, and 15 people were arrested following the Habs elimination of the Vegas Golden Knights in the prior round.

The cops, the SPVM said, needed to restore public order and safety.

The SPVM added that 2021 was marked by multiple protests against COVID-19 measures such as the curfew, various international events such as protests surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and an extended Montreal Canadiens' cup run.

"More than 80 per cent of chemical irritant use stems from these three events," the police said.

The SPVM said the force emphasizes communication, mediation and safe supervision in crowd-management situations and that it is "constantly evaluating its practices in order to optimize its operations and ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens are respected."

The force doesn't want its officers using batons, for example.

Rotrand forwarded a motion Tuesday asking that the city review the SPVM's use of force and that it requires officers to wear bodycams, which has been a request from many for the past two years.